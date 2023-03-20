Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of -0.74. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APT. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

