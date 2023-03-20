Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $132.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.
GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.44.
Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
