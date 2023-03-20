Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $132.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.44.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.