Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.38.
Amarin Stock Down 5.5 %
AMRN stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $621.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.88. Amarin has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.74.
Institutional Trading of Amarin
About Amarin
Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.
