Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.38.

Amarin Stock Down 5.5 %

AMRN stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $621.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.88. Amarin has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

About Amarin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amarin by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after buying an additional 16,373,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,279 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,255 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

