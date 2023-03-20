AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMC. Roth Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE AMC opened at $4.18 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,361,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,242.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,242.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,324,340 shares of company stock worth $145,701,544 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 786,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 998.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 723,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

