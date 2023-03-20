AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

AMC Networks Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $688.16 million, a P/E ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 1.21. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AMC Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

