Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $347.18.
Ameriprise Financial Price Performance
AMP opened at $281.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.67. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.
Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial
In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after buying an additional 48,641 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
