AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.23. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Stories

