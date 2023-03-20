Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2 %

APH opened at $76.79 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

