Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 69,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.