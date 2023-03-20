Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.18 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $50.76 million and $2.18 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for $3.34 or 0.00011974 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,189,998 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

