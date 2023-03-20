Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) CFO Sells $1,036,425.00 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $1,036,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,122.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.78. 908,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,695,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

