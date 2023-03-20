Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) CFO Sells $1,036,425.00 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $1,036,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,122.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.78. 908,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $41.93.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,695,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
