Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,195 shares of company stock worth $2,697,723. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $185.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

