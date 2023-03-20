Analysts Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target at $136.86

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.86.
Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips
In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Stock Performance
NYSE:COP opened at $94.39 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.77.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
