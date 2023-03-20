Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target at $12.29

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.29.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 11.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $895.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.94.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

