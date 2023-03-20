Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) recently:

3/14/2023 – Luminar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Luminar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Luminar Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Luminar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $14.00.

NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.07. 4,958,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,416,330. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

