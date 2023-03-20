Analyzing Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) & Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and Experian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A Experian N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Schneider Electric S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric S.E. $36.01 billion 2.47 $3.66 billion N/A N/A Experian $6.29 billion 4.70 $1.17 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and Experian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Experian.

Risk and Volatility

Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Experian has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Schneider Electric S.E. and Experian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric S.E. 0 1 6 0 2.86 Experian 1 2 2 0 2.20

Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus price target of $151.33, indicating a potential upside of 386.45%. Given Schneider Electric S.E.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Schneider Electric S.E. is more favorable than Experian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Experian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats Experian on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure. The Industrial Automation segment is composed of industrial automation and industrial control activities, across discrete, process, and hybrid industries. The company was founded by Adolphe Schneider and Joseph-Eugène Schneider in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services provides information to organizations to help manage the risks associated with extending credit and preventing fraud. The Decision Analytics unlocks the value of its vast store of credit and marketing information, as well as other data sources, by applying expert consulting, analytical tools and software to convert data into valuable business decisions. The Marketing Services helps many of the organizations target and engage to customers through sophisticated marketing strategies that generate significant return on investment. The Consumer Services provides credit monitoring services to millions of consumers via the internet. The company was founded by John Wilfred Peace in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

