AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James cut AnaptysBio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 1.4 %

ANAB opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $608.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.11. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,251.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

