Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Critical Survey

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. China Shenhua Energy pays out 61.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Shenhua Energy and Andritz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Andritz 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk and Volatility

Andritz has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 369.60%. Given Andritz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Andritz is more favorable than China Shenhua Energy.

China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Andritz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $51.96 billion N/A $8.00 billion $2.24 5.69 Andritz $7.65 billion 0.86 $385.10 million N/A N/A

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Andritz.

Profitability

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy 20.62% 15.67% 11.65% Andritz 5.35% 22.23% 4.66%

Summary

Andritz beats China Shenhua Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Shenhua Energy



China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.15 billion tones. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

About Andritz



Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The ME segment supplies technologies, plants, and digital solutions in metal forming. The HY segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps, and hydropower equipment. The SE segment focuses in mechanical and thermal technologies as well as services and the related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation, serving the chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Josef Körösi in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

