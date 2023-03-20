AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGGGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

