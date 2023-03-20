Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $180.25 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $180.25 million and approximately $11,659.32 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $9.67 or 0.00034768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.08752902 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $12,100.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

