Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AIV stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.17. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 46.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $676,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $1,419,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $2,913,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

