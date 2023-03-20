Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund comprises 2.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth $81,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth about $169,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AFT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. 23,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

