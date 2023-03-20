Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials stock opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.71. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

