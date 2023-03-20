Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $486.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 14.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,668,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 184,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

