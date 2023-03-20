Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ABUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $486.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.