ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,604. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 30.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

