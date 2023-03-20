Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACGL. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $63.15 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after buying an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,034,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

