Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 230,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 79,432 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 145,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

ADM opened at $74.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

