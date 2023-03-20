Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
ARNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arconic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Arconic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Institutional Trading of Arconic
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
Arconic Company Profile
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.
