Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arconic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.