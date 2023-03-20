Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.86%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.