Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Artesian Resources Stock Performance
ARTNA stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.15. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $63.00.
Artesian Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.
Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
Further Reading
