Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

ARTNA stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.15. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Artesian Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

About Artesian Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the third quarter worth about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

