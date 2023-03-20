Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.80

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.82, with a volume of 351408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AX.UN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$902.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.42.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

