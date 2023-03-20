ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.70

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 6016493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

About ASE Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,772,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,060 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.