ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.70

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 6016493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.
ASX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
