ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
ASE Technology Trading Down 2.7 %
ASX opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.19. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
ASE Technology Company Profile
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
