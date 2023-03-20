ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

ASX opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.19. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

