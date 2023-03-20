Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $104.25. Ashland has a 1-year low of $91.66 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ashland during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Ashland by 65.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

