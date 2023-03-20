Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,052,146 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 5,575.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052,146 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.98% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $63,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

WAL stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $89.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

