Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $76.01 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 163.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,742 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $76,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $237.80 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

