Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,424 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Newmont worth $57,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Newmont Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont



Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

