Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Associated Banc worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 82,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Associated Banc Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

