Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Down 9.0 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 11.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.