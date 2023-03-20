Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATRO. TheStreet upgraded Astronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $400.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Astronics by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 158.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

