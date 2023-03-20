Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATRO. TheStreet upgraded Astronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Astronics Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ ATRO opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $400.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.58.
Astronics Company Profile
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
