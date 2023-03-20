Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $240,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,175,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,448 shares of company stock valued at $306,092. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Asure Software by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

