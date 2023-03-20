Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $56,914.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $129,165. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 33,714 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,188.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 155,093 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Articles

