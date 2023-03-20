Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of AY opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -676.25, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,450.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,393,000 after acquiring an additional 805,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,683 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 345,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,103,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after acquiring an additional 291,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

