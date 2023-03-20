Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.57.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of AY opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -676.25, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,393,000 after acquiring an additional 805,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,683 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 345,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,103,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after acquiring an additional 291,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
