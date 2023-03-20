AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Director Purchases $56,800.00 in Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) Director Jamil A. Tahir bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AudioEye Price Performance

Shares of AEYE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,764. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

AudioEye Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

