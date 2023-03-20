AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Director Purchases $56,800.00 in Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) Director Jamil A. Tahir bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AEYE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,764. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.
