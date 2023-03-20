Audius Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $280.62 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

