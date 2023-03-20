AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.68

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.68 and last traded at C$18.74, with a volume of 31922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Acumen Capital cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.58.

The company has a market capitalization of C$441.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.09.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,006.56. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

