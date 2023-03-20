Avista (NYSE:AVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of AVA opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. Avista has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 377.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Stories

