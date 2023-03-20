Avity Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.6% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.53. The stock has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.