Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 138,792 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,000. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.4% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,727 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,596 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 315,478 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $123.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The firm has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

