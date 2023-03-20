Avity Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,510 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $125.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $160.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

